Canada's Ethan McClymont captures taekwondo bronze at Youth Olympic Games
Winnipeg native reaches podium in men's 73-kilogram event
Ethan McClymont captured bronze in the men's 73-kilogram taekwondo event at the Youth Olympic Games on Thursday.
McClymont of Winnipeg lost his semifinal matchup to Taipei's Meng-En Lee 15-7. The losers of both semis are awarded bronze medals. Nisar Ahmad Abdul Rahimzai picked up the other.
It’s a bronze medal for Ethan McClymont at <a href="https://twitter.com/youtholympics?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@youtholympics</a> 🇨🇦🥉👊🏻 <a href="https://t.co/OgR1yKneaO">pic.twitter.com/OgR1yKneaO</a>—@tkd_canada
Iran's Mohammadali Khosravi won gold after defeating Lee 2-1 in the final.
