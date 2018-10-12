Skip to Main Content
Canada's Ethan McClymont captures taekwondo bronze at Youth Olympic Games

Road To The Olympic Games

Ethan McClymont captured bronze in the men's 73-kilogram taekwondo event at the Youth Olympic Games on Thursday.

Winnipeg native reaches podium in men's 73-kilogram event

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Ethan McClymont, right, earned bronze in men's 73-kilogram taekwondo event at the Youth Olympic Games on Thursday in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Twitter/@TeamCanada)

McClymont of Winnipeg lost his semifinal matchup to Taipei's Meng-En Lee 15-7. The losers of both semis are awarded bronze medals. Nisar Ahmad Abdul Rahimzai picked up the other.

Iran's Mohammadali Khosravi won gold after defeating Lee 2-1 in the final.

