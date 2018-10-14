Canadian gymnast Emma Spence takes bronze at Youth Olympic Games

Canadian gymnast Emma Spence won bronze in the women's vault on Saturday at the Youth Olympic Games.

Watch Spence's performance below:

15-year-old Emma Spence, from Cambridge, Ont., scored a combined 13.483 to win a bronze medal in the women's vault Saturday at the Youth Olympic Games. 3:25

Giorgia Villa of Italy (14.233) won the gold medal and Csenge Maria Bacskay of Hungary (13.933) took silver.

Spence will also compete in the floor and balance beam event finals on Monday.