Skip to Main Content
Canadian gymnast Emma Spence takes bronze at Youth Olympic Games

Road To The Olympic Games

Updated

Canadian gymnast Emma Spence takes bronze at Youth Olympic Games

Canadian gymnast Emma Spence won bronze in the women's vault on Saturday at the Youth Olympic Games. The 15-year-old Spence, from Cambridge, Ont., scored a combined 13.483 for third place.

Cambridge, Ont., native scores 13.483 to take 3rd in women's vault

The Canadian Press ·
Emma Spence, seen here in a file photo, will also compete in the floor and balance beam event finals on Monday. (Twitter/@CDNGymnastics)

Canadian gymnast Emma Spence won bronze in the women's vault on Saturday at the Youth Olympic Games.

Watch Spence's performance below:

15-year-old Emma Spence, from Cambridge, Ont., scored a combined 13.483 to win a bronze medal in the women's vault Saturday at the Youth Olympic Games. 3:25

The 15-year-old Spence, from Cambridge, Ont., scored a combined 13.483 for third place.

Giorgia Villa of Italy (14.233) won the gold medal and Csenge Maria Bacskay of Hungary (13.933) took silver.

Spence will also compete in the floor and balance beam event finals on Monday.

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us