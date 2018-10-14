Canadian gymnast Emma Spence takes bronze at Youth Olympic Games
Cambridge, Ont., native scores 13.483 to take 3rd in women's vault
Canadian gymnast Emma Spence won bronze in the women's vault on Saturday at the Youth Olympic Games.
The 15-year-old Spence, from Cambridge, Ont., scored a combined 13.483 for third place.
Giorgia Villa of Italy (14.233) won the gold medal and Csenge Maria Bacskay of Hungary (13.933) took silver.
Spence will also compete in the floor and balance beam event finals on Monday.
