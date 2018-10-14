Skip to Main Content
Canada's Yang captures badminton gold at Youth Olympic Games

Canadian badminton player Brian Yang won gold at the Youth Olympic Games on Sunday by finishing in top spot in the mixed team relay event.

Toronto native helps Team Alpha to victory in mixed relay event

The Canadian Press ·
Toronto's Brian Yang, seen in this file photo, finished in the top spot in the badminton mixed team relay event at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Sunday. (Dita Alangkara/Associated Press)

The competition includes 64 players from different countries who are drawn into eight teams.

Yang, from Toronto, helped Team Alpha to victory by posting a 22-18 win over Team Zeta's Nhat Nguyen.

Team Alpha edged out Team Omega 110-106 for gold and Team Theta took bronze.

Also Sunday, judoka Rachel Krapman of Thornhill, Ont., won bronze in the mixed team tournament. She helped Team London tie Team Rio de Janeiro for bronze behind champion Team Beijing and silver medallist Team Athens.

Felix Dolci of Saint-Eustache, Que., furthered Canada's medal haul with his silver-medal performance in the men's rings event. 

With files from CBC Sports

