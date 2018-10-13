Canada's Alexander Milanovich swims to bronze at Youth Olympic Games
Canada's Alexander Milanovich picked up a bronze medal in the men's 50-metre breaststroke at the Youth Olympic Games on Friday.
16-year-old from Etobicoke, Ont., rounds out podium in men's 50-metre breaststroke
The 16-year-old from Etobicoke, Ont., finished in 27.87 seconds, just behind China's Jiajun Sun in second (27.85) and South Africa's Michael James in first (27.51).
Milanovich along with teammates Madison Broad, Joshua Liendo and Kyla Leibel also finished in seventh in the 4x100 mixed medley later Friday.
Canada has claimed three medals in swimming at the games in Buenos Aires. Broad won the silver medal in the women's 200 backstroke and Finlay Knox won bronze in the men's 200 individual medley earlier this week.
