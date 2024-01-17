Skier Beatty, curler Fediuk named Canadian flag-bearers for Winter Youth Olympic Games in South Korea

Freestyle skier Charlie Beatty and curler Chloe Fediuk were named Canadian flag-bearers on Wednesday for the opening ceremony of the Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea.

Beatty, 16, and Fediuk, 17, were selected by a Canadian Olympic Committee selection committee that included chef de mission Lisa Weagle.

"Chloe and Charlie were selected as flag-bearers not only for their exceptional sporting accomplishments, but also their leadership, character and passion for sport," Weagle said in a release.

Beatty, from Horseshoe Valley, Ont., is the reigning junior world champion in men's ski slopestyle. Fediuk, from Edmonton, recently helped her team win silver at the world junior-B curling championships to qualify Canada for the 2024 world junior playdowns in Finland.

The opening ceremony will be held Friday at the Gangneung Oval. The Youth Olympic Games — for high-performance athletes aged 14-18 — will continue through Feb. 1. CBC Sports will live stream coverage each day.