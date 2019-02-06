Skip to Main Content
James Woods soars to ski slopestyle gold at world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

James Woods soars to ski slopestyle gold at world championships

James Woods of Britain won the ski slopestyle title in challenging snow conditions at the world championships in Park City, Utah on Wednesday.

'Wild' conditions presenting challenges in Park City, Utah

The Associated Press ·
Great Britain's James Woods celebrates on the podium after winning the men's slopestyle final at the freestyle skiing and snowboard world championships in Park City, Utah on Wednesday. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

James Woods of Britain won the ski slopestyle title in challenging snow conditions at the world championships in Park City, Utah on Wednesday.

His best run was good enough to hold off Norway's Birk Ruud by a slim margin. American Nick Goepper finished with the bronze.

CBC Sports will stream every event from the championships, running through Sunday, Feb. 10.

WATCH | James Woods captures slopestyle gold:

Great Britain's James Wood finishes in 1st place with a score of 86.68. 1:45

The 27-year-old Woods won silver in slopestyle at worlds in 2013 and bronze in '17. He just missed a podium spot at the Pyeongchang Games when he finished fourth. Goepper took Olympic silver in South Korea.

Said Woods of the difficult conditions: "It was a bit of a wild day. Today was a pretty close call if it was going to be fair enough for us. ... I lucked out a little bit."

The women's ski slopestyle race was postponed due to weather.

WATCH | Men's slopestyle world championships: 

Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships from Park City, Utah. 1:25:45

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us