James Woods soars to ski slopestyle gold at world championships
'Wild' conditions presenting challenges in Park City, Utah
James Woods of Britain won the ski slopestyle title in challenging snow conditions at the world championships in Park City, Utah on Wednesday.
His best run was good enough to hold off Norway's Birk Ruud by a slim margin. American Nick Goepper finished with the bronze.
CBC Sports will stream every event from the championships, running through Sunday, Feb. 10.
WATCH | James Woods captures slopestyle gold:
The 27-year-old Woods won silver in slopestyle at worlds in 2013 and bronze in '17. He just missed a podium spot at the Pyeongchang Games when he finished fourth. Goepper took Olympic silver in South Korea.
Said Woods of the difficult conditions: "It was a bit of a wild day. Today was a pretty close call if it was going to be fair enough for us. ... I lucked out a little bit."
The women's ski slopestyle race was postponed due to weather.
WATCH | Men's slopestyle world championships:
