Coming Up
Watch the freestyle skiing & snowboard world championships
Watch live coverage from the freestyle skiing and snowboarding world championships in Utah. Action begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET with the snowboard cross event.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the freestyle skiing and snowboarding world championships in Utah.
Action begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET with the snowboard cross event.
Return on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for the ski cross event, followed by the freestyle skiing big air event at 9 p.m. ET.
CBC Sports will stream every event from the championships, running through Sunday, Feb. 10.
You can catch more freestyle skiing and snowboarding action on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, streaming on CBCSports.ca and on CBC TV.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.