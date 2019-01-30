Watch the freestyle skiing & snowboard world championships

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the freestyle skiing and snowboarding world championships in Utah.

Action begins on Friday at 1 p.m. ET with the snowboard cross event.

Return on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for the ski cross event, followed by the freestyle skiing big air event at 9 p.m. ET.

CBC Sports will stream every event from the championships, running through Sunday, Feb. 10.

You can catch more freestyle skiing and snowboarding action on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET, streaming on CBCSports.ca and on CBC TV.