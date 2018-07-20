World championship medallist Dori Yeats retires from wrestling
Former world championship silver medal-winning wrestler Dori Yeats has retired from the sport. The 24-year-old Montreal native used social media to make the announcement Friday.
Montreal native placed 2nd in 67-kilogram event in 2012
The 24-year-old Montreal native used social media to make the announcement Friday.
Yeats' career was highlighted by a silver in the 67-kilogram event at the world championship in 2012. She went on to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2014 and the Pan American Games in 2015.
Yeats fell just short of a medal in her lone Olympic appearance in 2016 in Rio, losing in the bronze-medal match in the 69-kilogram event.
The McGill University engineering student followed in the footsteps of her father, Doug, a five-time Olympian in wrestling.
