Canadian boxer Thibeault bringing home world championship bronze
Montreal native had also won Pan Am Games bronze this past summer
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault is leaving the 2019 AIBA Elite Women's World Championship with a bronze medal.
Thibeault was defeated 4-1 in the semifinals on Saturday in Ulan-Ude, Russia, by Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of the Netherlands.
It's just the latest podium result for the 22-year-old middleweight from Montreal. Thibeault took Pan Am Games bronze this past summer, was the 2017 Canadian champion in her 75 kg weight class, won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018 and has won gold at the Continental Championships.
Result | Résultat 1/2 F 75 kg Tammara Thibeault 🇨🇦 1-4 Nouchka Mireille Fontijn (NED 🇳🇱) <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UlanUde2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UlanUde2019</a><br><br>🥉Tammara wins BRONZE at the 2019 Women’s World Championships // Tammara remporte la médaille de bronze aux Championnats de Monde 2019 <a href="https://t.co/qhxW39jZKZ">pic.twitter.com/qhxW39jZKZ</a>—@boxing_canada
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.