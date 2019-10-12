Canadian boxer Thibeault bringing home world championship bronze

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault is leaving the 2019 AIBA Elite Women's World Championship with a bronze medal.

Thibeault was defeated 4-1 in the semifinals on Saturday in Ulan-Ude, Russia, by Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of the Netherlands.

It's just the latest podium result for the 22-year-old middleweight from Montreal. Thibeault took Pan Am Games bronze this past summer, was the 2017 Canadian champion in her 75 kg weight class, won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018 and has won gold at the Continental Championships.