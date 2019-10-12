Canadian boxer Thibeault bringing home world championship bronze

Skip to Main Content
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault is leaving the 2019 AIBA Elite Women’s World Championship with a bronze medal.​​​​​​​

Montreal native had also won Pan Am Games bronze this past summer

Canada's Tammara Thibeault, shown in this file photo at left, will bring home a 2019 world championship bronze medal. (Carlos Osorio for CBC Sports)

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault is leaving the 2019 AIBA Elite Women's World Championship with a bronze medal.

Thibeault was defeated 4-1 in the semifinals on Saturday in Ulan-Ude, Russia, by Nouchka Mireille Fontijn of the Netherlands.

It's just the latest podium result for the 22-year-old middleweight from Montreal. Thibeault took Pan Am Games bronze this past summer, was the 2017 Canadian champion in her 75 kg weight class, won Commonwealth Games bronze in 2018 and has won gold at the Continental Championships.

