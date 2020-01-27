Canada's Darcy Sharpe wins rail jam silver to add to X Games medal haul
Canada’s Darcy Sharpe continued to make his mark at the X Games on Sunday in Aspen, Colo.
The Comox B.C., native follows up on slopestyle gold with another podium finish
The 24-year-old from Comox B.C secured silver in the men's rail jam competition to add to his growing medal haul.
On Saturday, Sharpe won his first-ever gold in the men's slopestyle, improving on the silver he won in the same event in 2018.
Jesse Paul of the U.S. nipped Sharpe to claim gold on Sunday, while Sweden's Sven Thorgren came third.
