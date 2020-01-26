Canada's Darcy Sharpe wins men's slopestyle gold at X Games

Canada's Darcy Sharpe led a strong day for Canada at the X Games in Aspen Colo., on Saturday.

The 23-year-old topped the men's snowboard slopestyle competition, finishing ahead of Norway's Mons Røisland and Olympic gold medallist Red Gerard of the U.S., to win his first-ever gold.

The native of Comox, B.C., also won silver in the same event back in 2018.

WATCH | Darcy Sharpe's gold medal finish:

The Canadian snowboarded bested the slopestyle field in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday. 1:12

Canada's first medal of the day, however, came courtesy of Stoneham, Que., native Laurie Blouin.

The Olympic silver medallist came second in the women's snowboard slopestyle.

Last year, Blouin won gold in the big air competition.

Jamie Anderson of the U.S. came first, while 15-year-old Kokomo Murase of Japan took bronze.

WATCH | Blouin wins slopestyle silver:

Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin finished second in Aspen, Colorado on Saturday. 1:16

With the win, Anderson claimed her 17th career medal, moving into a three-way tie with Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris and American snowmobiler Joe Parsons for second on the all-time list.

The record of 18 is held by snowboard sensation, and three time Olympic gold medallist, Shaun White, who is currently taking a one-year-hiatus.

However, McMorris has a chance to equal White's record with a medal in the big air competition, scheduled for later tonight.

Canada also took to the podium in the men's ski slopestyle competition thanks to Evan McEachran's silver

The Oakville Ont. finished behind American Colby Stevenson, to claim his first-ever X Games medal, while Switzerland's Fabian Bosch came third.

McEachran nearly made the the podium last year after finishing fourth in the ski big air competition.

WATCH | McEachran claims first-ever X Games medal: