Skip to Main Content

    Women's hockey, curling and other action from Beijing 2022

    Canada laces up against the Swedes in the second women's hockey quarter-final matchup on Day 7 of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games. Plus, other action from the Games on Friday.

    Canada vs. Sweden in Olympic women's hockey quarter-finals

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    now