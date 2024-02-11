Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Canada wins 2nd gold medal at world U23 cross-country ski championships in mixed relay

Canada claimed a second gold medal at the world under-23 cross-country ski championships in Planica, Slovenia, with Sunday's victory in the mixed relay.

Derek Deuling, Jasmine Drolet, Mac Hollman, Lilian Gag combine for win in Slovenia

The Canadian Press ·
Four skiers link their raised arms and cheer on the podium.
From left: Canada's Derek Deuling, Lilian Gagnon, Jasmine Drolet and Mac Hollman celebrate on the podium after winning Sunday's mixed relay event at the world under-23 cross-country ski championships in Planica, Slovenia. (Ziga Zivulovic Jr./BOBO and OneSkate Photos via The Canadian Press)

Canada claimed a second gold medal at the world under-23 cross-country ski championships in Planica, Slovenia, with Sunday's victory in the mixed relay.

Whitehorse's Derek Deuling, Jasmine Drolet of Rossland, B.C., Mac Hollman of Thunder Bay, Ont., and Lilian Gagnon of Quebec City prevailed in heavy rain over runner-up France and bronze medallist Sweden.

Sonjaa Schmidt of Whitehorse became the first Canadian to win gold at the world under-23 championships Tuesday in the women's sprint.

Canada ranked sixth after the first two legs of Sunday's 20k relay. Hollman closed a 15-second gap on the front-runners to 2.2 seconds when he handed off to Gagnon for the anchor leg.

Gagnon made her move over the final 150 metres in a sprint to the line.

Canada edged the French by seven-tenths of a second and Sweden by eight-tenths.

"I've been wanting one of these for a while," said Gagnon, who finished eighth behind teammate Schmidt in the women's sprint.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now