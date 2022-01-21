Canada's Blouin, Oldham, Asselin reach X Games podium in Aspen
Trio of Canadians combine for total of silver, 2 bronze on Friday
Three Canadian women landed on the X Games podium Friday with freestyle skier's Megan Oldham's silver medal in big air leading the way.
The annual invitational X games in Aspen, Colo., draws the top international skiers and snowboarders, with this year's festival a prelude to February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.
Blouin, the reigning world women's big air champion and a slopestyle silver medallist at the 2018 Winter Olympics, was named again to Canada's Olympic snowboard team for 2022.
WATCH | Blouin captures slopestyle bronze:
The 25-year-old from Quebec City has won an X Games slopestyle medal three straight years.
The Beijing-bound freestyle team is expected to be unveiled next week.
Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won a slopestyle bronze medal in the 2021 world championship.
WATCH | Oldham lands big air silver:
The 20-year-old also earned big air silver and slopestyle bronze in Aspen last year.
Reigning Olympic women's champion Cassie Sharpe of Comox, B.C., skipped Friday's freestyle halfpipe.
She wrote in a social media post there were too many risk factors, particularly with the COVID-19 virus, for her to feel comfortable competing in Aspen ahead of the Winter Olympics.
