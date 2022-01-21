Canada's Blouin, Oldham, Asselin reach X Games podium in Aspen

Three Canadian women landed on the X Games podium Friday with freestyle skier's Megan Oldham's silver medal in big air leading the way.

Olivia Asselin claimed bronze in the big air event, while snowboarder Laurie Blouin picked up a slopestyle bronze.

The annual invitational X games in Aspen, Colo., draws the top international skiers and snowboarders, with this year's festival a prelude to February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Blouin, the reigning world women's big air champion and a slopestyle silver medallist at the 2018 Winter Olympics, was named again to Canada's Olympic snowboard team for 2022.

2017 snowboard slopestyle world champion and 2018 Olympic silver medallist Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., won bronze for the second year in a row at the X Games in Aspen, Colo.

The 25-year-old from Quebec City has won an X Games slopestyle medal three straight years.

The Beijing-bound freestyle team is expected to be unveiled next week.

Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won a slopestyle bronze medal in the 2021 world championship.

Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., scored 89 points good enough for silver in ski big air.

The 20-year-old also earned big air silver and slopestyle bronze in Aspen last year.

Asselin, a 17-year-old from Lac-Beauport, Que., finished in the top three in her X Games debut.

Reigning Olympic women's champion Cassie Sharpe of Comox, B.C., skipped Friday's freestyle halfpipe.

She wrote in a social media post there were too many risk factors, particularly with the COVID-19 virus, for her to feel comfortable competing in Aspen ahead of the Winter Olympics.