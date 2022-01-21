Skip to Main Content

Canada's Blouin, Oldham, Asselin reach X Games podium in Aspen

Three Canadian women landed on the X Games podium Friday with freestyle skier's Megan Oldham's silver medal in big air leading the way.

Trio of Canadians combine for total of silver, 2 bronze on Friday

The Canadian Press ·
Megan Oldham of Canada practices on the Winter X Games slopestyle course on Thursday, capturing silver on Friday. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times via The Associated Press)

Three Canadian women landed on the X Games podium Friday with freestyle skier's Megan Oldham's silver medal in big air leading the way.

Olivia Asselin claimed bronze in the big air event, while snowboarder Laurie Blouin picked up a slopestyle bronze.

The annual invitational X games in Aspen, Colo., draws the top international skiers and snowboarders, with this year's festival a prelude to February's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Blouin, the reigning world women's big air champion and a slopestyle silver medallist at the 2018 Winter Olympics, was named again to Canada's Olympic snowboard team for 2022.

WATCH | Blouin captures slopestyle bronze:

World champion Laurie Blouin wins X Games snowboard slopestyle bronze

4 hours ago
Duration 3:20
2017 snowboard slopestyle world champion and 2018 Olympic silver medallist Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., won bronze for the second year in a row at the X Games in Aspen, Colo. 3:20

The 25-year-old from Quebec City has won an X Games slopestyle medal three straight years.

The Beijing-bound freestyle team is expected to be unveiled next week.

Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., won a slopestyle bronze medal in the 2021 world championship.

WATCH | Oldham lands big air silver:

Canada's Megan Oldham captures X-Games silver

4 hours ago
Duration 1:21
Megan Oldham of Parry Sound, Ont., added another X-Games medal to her collection Friday in Aspen scoring 89 points good enough for silver in ski big air. 1:21

The 20-year-old also earned big air silver and slopestyle bronze in Aspen last year.

Asselin, a 17-year-old from Lac-Beauport, Que., finished in the top three in her X Games debut.

Reigning Olympic women's champion Cassie Sharpe of Comox, B.C., skipped Friday's freestyle halfpipe.

She wrote in a social media post there were too many risk factors, particularly with the COVID-19 virus, for her to feel comfortable competing in Aspen ahead of the Winter Olympics.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now