Olympic viewing guide: Canada is not done winning medals

This is an excerpt from The Buzzer, which is CBC Sports' daily email newsletter.

The Olympics are almost over, but Canadian athletes are not finished. They won four more medals on Friday in Beijing, matching the country's single-day high for these Games. Speed skater Laurent Dubreuil bounced back from a disappointing performance in his best event to win a silver, with help from a classy move by a Dutch opponent. Brad Gushue's team salvaged a bronze, ensuring Canada did not get blanked in curling. And Cassie Sharpe (silver) and Rachael Karker (bronze) both reached the podium in the women's ski halfpipe, alongside Chinese/American star Eileen Gu.

With two days left, Canada has already exceeded some projections by winning 24 medals (4 gold, 7 silver, 13 bronze). Only Norway (34) and the disgraced Russian Olympic Committee team (27) have collected more.

And, like we said, Canada is not done yet. There are a few strong medal opportunities coming up on Day 15. Here's what to watch on Friday night and Saturday morning:

Canada can add another speed skating medal(s)

We saw it building over the last few years, and especially this season on the World Cup circuit, but the Canadian long track program really cemented its resurgence at these Olympics. With four medals so far, the team has already doubled its output from each of the previous two Winter Olympics, and it has a great chance to add a fifth medal on the final day of competition in the oval in Beijing.

Ivanie Blondin is ranked No. 1 in the World Cup standings in the women's mass start — the short-track-style event where everyone skates at once, rather than the time-trial format typically used in long track. Last year, the 31-year-old took silver in the mass start at the world championships for the third time. The year before, she won her second gold.

Blondin was also part of the Canadian trio that won gold in the women's team pursuit a few days ago, helping teammate Isabelle Weidemann capture her third medal of these Olympics. The other skater on that team, Valérie Maltais, is competing in the mass start too, though she's considered a long shot for a medal. The event starts with the semifinals at 2:45 a.m. ET. The top eight in each heat advance to the final at 4 a.m. ET.

There's also a men's mass start happening, with the semis at 2 a.m. ET and the final at 3:30 a.m. ET. Canadians Jordan Belchos and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu aren't favoured to reach the podium, though they did take silver and bronze, respectively, at the 2020 world championships in Salt Lake City and Belchos placed fourth at last year's worlds in the Dutch bubble. Plus, this event looks pretty wide open, with no clear front-runner. So don't count them out.

The favourite to win the women's event is Netherlands star Irene Schouten, who's going for her third individual gold medal of these Olympics. Another Dutchwoman, Marijke Groenewoud, is the reigning world champion. And, though she's not expected to contend for a medal, hats off to Germany's Claudia Pechstein, who turns 50 (!) on Tuesday. This is her eighth Olympics, and it might have been her ninth if she wasn't banned from the 2010 Games for a doping violation. Pechstein picked up her first Olympic medal in 1992, and she's won five Olympic golds.

Speaking of legends, the women's mass start will also be the final Olympic event for iconic CBC Sports broadcaster Steve Armitage, who announced his retirement today. Relive some of the best calls of his remarkable career in the tribute video below:

CBC Sports' Steve Armitage retiring after Beijing 2022 Duration 2:50 Take a look back at Armitage's illustrious career as one the most iconic voices in Canadian broadcasting calls it a day. 2:50

Other Canadian medal chances tonight and tomorrow morning

In chronological order:

Freestyle skiing: men's halfpipe final at 8:30 p.m. ET

With three Canadians making it through qualifying, there's a solid chance of adding a men's medal to those won by Sharpe and Karker in the women's event last night.

Brendan Mackay appears to have the best chance. The 24-year-old Olympic rookie placed fifth in qualifying and is the co-leader in the World Cup standings with American Alex Ferreira. Noah Bowman was sixth in qualifying as he looks to improve on his fifth-place showings at each of the last two Winter Olympics. Simon d'Artois, eighth in qualifying, was the silver medallist at last year's world championships.

Two-woman bobsleigh: final two runs starting at 7 a.m. ET

Christine de Bruin and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski are in fourth place after two runs — 0.42 of a second behind American pilot Elana Meyers Taylor for the bronze. A pair of German sleds, piloted by Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka, are at the top.

Kaillie Humphries, a two-time Olympic champion in this event and the bronze medallist in 2018 for Canada before switching to the U.S. team, sits fifth. She's trying to add her second medal for the Americans after winning gold in the inaugural women's monobob event earlier in the Games. De Bruin is going for her second medal too after taking bronze in the monobob.

Canada also has a podium contender in the four-man event, which opens tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET with the first two runs and concludes on Saturday night. The gold will likely go to near-unbeatable German pilot Francesco Friedrich, but Canadian Justin Kripps is in the mix for one of the other podium spots after placing second in the World Cup chase this season.

Some other interesting stuff you should know about

The curling gold-medal matchups are set. Japan upset top-seeded Switzerland in the women's semifinals today to earn a showdown with Great Britain, which knocked off defending champion Sweden, in the final on Saturday night. The men's gold game between Sweden and Great Britain goes tonight/Saturday morning at 1:50 a.m. ET, followed by the women's bronze game at 7:05 a.m. ET. The fact that Canada did not earn the right to play for gold in any of the three curling events in Beijing will surely be a talking point for some time. What should be done about it? CBC Sports' curling experts debated that topic on last night's episode of That Curling Show, which you can watch here.

The Russian team can repeat as men's hockey champs. The country that shall not be named avoided a massive upset in the 2018 Olympic final when future NHL rookie of the year Kirill Kaprizov scored in overtime to beat upstart Germany. After getting past Sweden in the semifinals today, the Russians can make it back-to-back golds when they face Finland on Saturday night.

Figure skating (mercifully) ends tomorrow morning. These Olympics have not been the sport's finest hour, to state the obvious. But there's hope to at least land things cleanly with the pairs free skate, starting at 6 a.m. ET. Many in the figure skating world (and beyond) are surely rooting for China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong to hang onto their lead over the three Russian duos right behind them. Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro are out of medal contention in 12th and 13th, respectively.

How to watch live events

They're being broadcast on TV on CBC, TSN and Sportsnet. Or choose exactly what you want to watch by live streaming on CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app and CBC Sports' Beijing 2022 website. Check out the full streaming schedule (with links to live events) here.