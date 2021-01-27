Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Speed Skating·Coming Up

Watch speed skating World Cup from Heerenveen

Watch the speed skating World Cup event from Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Live coverage begins Friday at 8:50 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

ISU Speed Skating World Cup on CBC - Heerenveen

CBC Sports

54 minutesVideo
Live in
54 minutes
Speed skating action will be gliding to you from Heerenveen, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the speed skating World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands. 

Live coverage begins Friday at 8 a.m. ET.

Return for more live action on Saturday at 5:25 a.m. ET and Sunday at 2:40 a.m. ET.

For more coverage of this event, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. and Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now