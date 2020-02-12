Watch the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships
Watch speed skating action from the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships from Salt Lake City.
Coverage begins on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET and continues throughout the weekend.
Catch more speed skating coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.