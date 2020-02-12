Skip to Main Content
Watch the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships

Watch speed skating action from the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Salt Lake City.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Ladies' 3000m, Men's 5000m and Ladies' & Men's team sprint will be featured on this live stream of the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships from Salt Lake CIty, Utah. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships from Salt Lake City.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET and continues throughout the weekend.

Catch more speed skating coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

