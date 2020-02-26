Skip to Main Content
Watch the ISU World Allround & Sprint Speed Skating Championships

Watch speed skating action from the ISU World Allround and Sprint Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET

CBC Sports
A nice, rapid allround event is waiting for you from Hamar, Norway as they present the ISU World Allround & Sprint Speed Skating Championship. Featured today are the Official Opening, Ladies - Sprint, Men - Sprint 500m, Ladies - Sprint 1000m, and Men - Sprint 1000m. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU World Allround and Sprint Speed Skating Championships from Hamar, Norway

Coverage begins on Friday at 11:10 a.m. ET and continues on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.

Watch more speed skating coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1p.m. ET.

