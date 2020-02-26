Watch the ISU World Allround & Sprint Speed Skating Championships
Watch speed skating action from the ISU World Allround and Sprint Speed Skating Championships in Hamar, Norway.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU World Allround and Sprint Speed Skating Championships from Hamar, Norway
Coverage begins on Friday at 11:10 a.m. ET and continues on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 7 a.m. ET.
Watch more speed skating coverage on Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1p.m. ET.