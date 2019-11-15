Canadian Isabelle Weidemann wins gold at speed skating World Cup

Isabelle Weidemann led Canada with a gold medal victory in the 3,000 metres on the opening day of the speed skating World Cup in Minsk, Belarus on Friday.

The 24-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., and 2018 Olympian finished with a time of four minutes, 04.679 seconds.

Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands took home the silver medal with a time of 4:05.153, while fellow Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin (4:06.080) won bronze.

Gilmore Junio, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix, Laurent Dubreuil, and David La Rue led Canada to a bronze medal in the men's team sprint in 1:21.680. The Dutch (1:21.163) and Chinese (1:21.322) won gold and silver, respectively.

Canada finished fifth in the women's team sprint.

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands won gold in the men's 5,000 and set a new track record with a time of 6:16.615. Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands took silver and Denis Yuskov of Russia won bronze. Canadian Graeme Fish placed fifth.

CBC Sports will continue its live coverage of the competition on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET.