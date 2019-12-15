Canadian speed skaters win World Cup silver in women's team pursuit

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, and Valérie Maltais teamed up for a silver medal in the women's team pursuit on Sunday at a World Cup speed skating event in Nagano, Japan.

The three Canadians crossed the line in two minutes, 57.811 seconds. Japan won the event in 2:56.371 while Russian took bronze in 3:02.396.

More to come