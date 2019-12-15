Canadian speed skaters win World Cup silver in women's team pursuit
Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, and Valérie Maltais teamed up for a silver medal in the women's team pursuit on Sunday at a World Cup speed skaating event in Nagano, Japan.
Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais team up for 2nd-place finish
The three Canadians crossed the line in two minutes, 57.811 seconds. Japan won the event in 2:56.371 while Russian took bronze in 3:02.396.
