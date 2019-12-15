Skip to Main Content
Canadian speed skaters win World Cup silver in women's team pursuit

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, and Valérie Maltais teamed up for a silver medal in the women's team pursuit on Sunday at a World Cup speed skaating event in Nagano, Japan.

From left to right, Canada's Valerie Maltais, Isabelle Weidemann and Ivanie Blondin, celebrate on the podium during a medal ceremony for the team pursuit race of the speed skating World Cup in Nagano, Japan, on Sunday. (Toru Hanai/The Associated Press)

The three Canadians crossed the line in two minutes, 57.811 seconds. Japan won the event in 2:56.371 while Russian took bronze in 3:02.396.

