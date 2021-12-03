Canada's Laurent Dubreuil collects another World Cup medal with 500m bronze in Utah

Laurent Dubreuil picked up where he left off on Friday, soaring to bronze in the men's 500 metres at the speed skating World Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The 29-year-old Canadian, who already has one gold, two silvers and a bronze in the distance over two previous World Cup stops this season, added bronze with a personal-best time of 34.099 seconds.

That left him just five one-hundredths back of gold medallist Yamato Matsui of Japan and one one-hundredth back of Japanese silver medallist Wataru Morishige.

The result for Dubreuil, the Levis, Que., native, further cements his status as an Olympic contender after breaking out with a gold medal at the 2021 world single distance championships.

WATCH | Dubreuil skates to 500m bronze:

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil captures long track World Cup bronze 1:35 Laurent Dubreuil of Levi, Que., skated to a bronze medal Friday in Salt Lake City crossing the line with a time of 34.099. 1:35

Live coverage from the speed skating World Cup in Salt Lake City continues on Saturday at 2:20 p.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.

The tour wraps its pre-Olympic schedule with a stop next weekend in Calgary.

Weidemann narrowly misses podium

Meanwhile, there was Canadian heartbreak in the women's 3,000m despite a trio of strong performances.

Isabelle Weidemann, who captured silver in the season-opening World Cup race in November, fell just off the podium with her time of 3:55.910.

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands won the race in 3:52.899. She just missed lowering the world mark of 3:52.02 set by Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic on the same ice in March 2019. Sablikova finished fifth Friday.

Schouten's teammate, Antoinette de Jong, was second at 3:55.194. De Jong was the bronze medallist at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Finishing third was Ragne Wiklund of Norway in 3:55.519.

Weidemann, of Ottawa, is the national record-holder in the 5,000m.

WATCH | Day 1 of Salt Lake City World Cup:

Speed Skating World Cup Salt Lake City 2:02:43 Watch the ISU's long track speed skating World Cup from Salt Lake City, UT. 2:02:43

Fellow Canadians Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais also raced in the 3,000m on Friday, each setting personal bests to secure top-10 finishes.

Blondin, the 31-year-old from Ottawa, crosses the finish line in 3:56.887 to place sixth while Maltais, the converted short-track skater from Saguenay, Que., clocked a time of 3:59.223 to slot 10th.

Bloemen world record falls

In the men's 5,000m, Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen placed eighth at 6:14.473. Bloemen, 35, took silver in the distance in Pyeongchang while collecting gold in the 10,000m.

Bloemen also saw his 5,000m world record, set in December 2017, fall in Utah, as Nils van der Poel of Sweden sped to gold with a time of 6:01.566.

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands took second in 6:04.415. Davide Ghiotto of Italy, who skated against Bloemen in the final pairing, finished third.