Canada's Blondin, Weidemann and Maltais capture gold in team pursuit at World Cup in Poland
Trio delivers Canada's 4th podium finish at season-opening World Cup stop
Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais delivered Canada's first gold medal of the new ISU World Cup long track speed skating season with a team pursuit victory on Saturday in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.
The Canadians finished ahead of Japan's Miho Oshigiri, Nana Takagi and Ayano Sato (3:01.516), who were followed by Dutch skaters Ireen Wust, Irene Schouten and Antoinette De Jong with a time of 3:02.699.
WATCH | Canada wins World Cup gold in team pursuit:
Weidemann also reached the podium on the opening day by winning silver in the women's 3,000-metre race.
There are four World Cup events on the road to the Beijing 2022 Olympics, including a stop in Calgary beginning Dec. 9. Those events will help determine who will represent Canada at the Games in February.
The World Cup season wraps up on Mar. 12 in Heerenveen, Netherlands.
