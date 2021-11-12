Canada's Bloemen, Weidemann and Dubreuil strike podium at World Cup in Poland

Canadian athletes reached the podium three times for a roaring start at the season-opening World Cup long track speed skating stop on Friday.

Ted-Jan Bloemen and Isabelle Weidemann captured silver medals, while Laurent Dubreuil raced to bronze in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

One month after seizing the men's 5,000-metre national title, Bloemen — who is also the 2018 Olympic silver medallist and 2020 world champion in the event — showed he was a force to be contended with.

The 35-year-old of Calgary stormed out of the gate, improving with each lap in a display of control and power. He cheered at the end of his race, pleased with his time of 6 minutes 20.941 seconds.

It took Swedish speed skater Nils van der Poel posting a new track record of 6:15.562 to unseat him for gold. Patrick Roest of the Netherlands secured bronze.

Canada's Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., ended in 12th with a time of 6:29.655 , while Jordan Belchos of Toronto came in 16th with 6:35.417.

Weidemann speeds to silver

In the women's 3,000 metre race, Weidemann pushed to the finish and crossed the line in 4:5.255 for silver.

For a time, the mark set by the 26-year-old Ottawa native stood as a new track record — until Dutch speed skater Irene Schouten, who won gold, broke it in 4:04.009. Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida skated away with bronze.

Weidemann, who holds the national title, was paired on the track with fellow Canadian Ivanie Blondin of Ottawa, who placed 8th in 4:08.080. Valérie Maltais of Montreal also competed and placed 12th in 4:13.143.

Canada's Isabelle Weidemann, seen above in Feb. 2020, skated to silver in the women's 3,000-metre race. (Rick Bowmer/The Associated Press)

Dubreuil captures bronze

Dubreuil also achieved a podium finish in the men's 500-metre race — an event he dominated at the recent nationals.

The 29-year-old from Lévis, Que. and reigning world champion finished in a time of 34.687, just 0.141 behind silver-winning Tatsuya Shinhama of Japan.

Tinguy Gao of China was golden with a new track record of 34.265.

Canada's Laurent Dubreuil, pictured earlier in 2021, secured a bronze medal in the men's 500-metre event, one month after capturing the national championship. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Gilmore Junio of Calgary was in 16th with 35.229. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix, of Sherbrooke, Que., was just behind him in 17th with 35.304.

A new track record was also set in the women's 500-metre race, with American Erin Jackson flying to the finish in a time of 37.613.

The United States speed skater broke the record set that same day by Japan's Nao Kodaira — the 2018 Olympic champion in the event — who won silver. Russia's Olga Fatkulina placed third.

Canada's Heather Mclean secured a 14th-place finish with her time of 38.58, while the Canadian national champion in the event Brooklyn McDougall finished 17th (38.804.) Marsha Hudey (38.908) came 19th.