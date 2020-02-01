Canadians grab gold, 2 silvers at 1st-ever Four Continents speed skating championships

Canada rose to the podium three times at the inaugural Four Continents speed skating championships on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisc.

The women's sprint squad skated to gold after some brief confusion over whether they'd been disqualified. The team, comprised of Brooklyn McDougall, Noemie Fiset, Beatrice Lamarche and Maddison Pearman, combined for a historic victory, given the freshness of the event.

Noemie Fiset, Maddison Pearman and Brooklyn McDougall teamed up to win the women's team sprint gold at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships from Milwaukee, Wis. 2:41

Meanwhile, Canada also enjoyed great success in the 500-metre races.

On the women's side, McDougall, the 21-year-old Calgary native, took silver with a time of 38.533 seconds. McDougall was crowned the Canadian junior champion in 2018.

McDougall was sandwiched by Koreans on the podium, as Min Sun Kim took top spot at 38.416 while Hyun-Yung Kim brought home bronze with a time of 38.558.

Canada's Fiset finished seventh over half a second behind the leader, while fellow Canuck Alexa Scott placed 10th with a personal best time of 39.330.

In the men's race, Canadian Alex Boisvert-Lacroix also snagged silver after clocking 34.73.

Boisvert-Lacroix, 32, from Sherbooke, Que., also competed at the event at the 2018 Olympics, where he placed 11th.

Teammate Laurent Dubreuil just missed the podium with a time of 34.958, one hundredth of a second behind bronze medallist Roman Krech of Kazakhstan.

Korea's Joon-Ho Kim took top spot at 34.592. Canadian Jacob Graham's time of 35.208 landed him in seventh.

The women's 3,000 saw Canada's Lindsay Kent also fall just shy of the podium, timing 4:12.213 to finish fourth. Pearman was disqualified from the event.