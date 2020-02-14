Canada's Graeme Fish breaks 10,000m world record in speed skating

Canada's Graeme Fish became a world champion in style on Friday.

The 22-year-old Moose Jaw, Sask., native broke the world record in the men's 10,000 metres with a time of 12 minutes 33.867 seconds at the single distance championships in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fellow Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen, the reigning Olympic champion in the distance, took silver in 12:45.014.

Calgary's Bloemen was the previous world-record holder at 12:36.30, also set in Salt Lake City during a 2015 World Cup meet.

Fish overtook that mark by nearly three seconds.

🇨🇦<br><br>Canada comes 1, 2 in the men's 10km in Salt Lake City 🙌<br><br>🥇 <a href="https://twitter.com/GFish_33?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GFish_33</a><br>🥈 <a href="https://twitter.com/TedJan?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TedJan</a><br><br>WATCH: <a href="https://t.co/sg9tEqUkHM">https://t.co/sg9tEqUkHM</a> <a href="https://t.co/AA19kH3c6e">pic.twitter.com/AA19kH3c6e</a> —@CBCOlympics

Germany's Patrick Beckert took bronze after clocking in at 12:47.934.

The win was the first of Fish's career in the distance after making his A-final debut at the December World Cup in Kazakhstan, where he won bronze.

Fish became the first man from outside the Netherlands to win gold in the 10,000 at the world single distance championships. This year is the 20th time the event has been held.

Fish also brought home bronze in the 5,000 on Thursday, where Bloemen won gold.