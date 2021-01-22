Skip to Main Content

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: ISU speed skating World Cup

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ISU speed skating World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Program begins Saturday 12 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: ISU Speed Skating World Cup on CBC - Heerenveen

Road to the Olympic Games

Watch some of the best speed skaters in the world compete in Heerenveen, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the ISU speed skating World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands. 

Coverage begins Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. 

