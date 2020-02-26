Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: ISU World Allround & Sprint Speed Skating Championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Speed Skating·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: ISU World Allround & Sprint Speed Skating Championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ISU World Allround and Sprint Speed Skating Championships.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as the best speed skaters in the world compete in Hamar. Norway. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the ISU World Allround & Sprint Speed Skating Championships event in Hamar, Norway.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners