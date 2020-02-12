Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: ISU World Single Distances speed skating

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ISU World Single Distances event in Salt Lake City.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Watch the best speed skaters in the world compete in Salt Lake City. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the ISU World Single Distances speed skating event in Salt Lake City. 

