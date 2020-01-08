Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: ISU Four continents short track

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ISU Four Continents short track championships in Montreal.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the ISU Four Continents short track championship in Montreal.

Return on Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET for an encore presentation of the event.

