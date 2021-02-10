Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Speed Skating·Coming Up

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: Speed skating world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2021 ISU speed skating world championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Coverage begins on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Road to the Olympic Games: 2021 ISU Speed Skating World Championships on CBC - Heerenveen

Road to the Olympic Games

5 hours
Live in
5 hours
Watch world-class speed skating competition on the ice in Heerenveen, the Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the 2021 ISU speed skating world championships in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

