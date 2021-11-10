Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: ISU Speed Skating World Cup from Poland

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch coverage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup from Poland.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Road to the Olympic Games: ISU Speed Skating World Cup - Tomaszów Mazowiecki

The very fastest athletes on blades meet for high-speed competition in Poland for the ISU Speed Skating World Cup. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature action from the opening event of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup season from Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

