Skip to Main Content
Watch Road to the Olympic Games: speed skating World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Speed Skating·Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games: speed skating World Cup

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's program features action from the speed skating World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Program begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as the best speed skaters glide across the ice from Heerenveen, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's program features action from the speed skating World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands, beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners