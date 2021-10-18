Skip to Main Content
Blondin, Gelinas-Beaulieu close out speed skating trials with victories in mass start

Ivanie Blondin picked up her second victory in as many days with a win in the women's mass start at the Canadian long track speed skating championships in Calgary on Sunday.

Blondin picks up 2nd win at championships

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, shown in this file photo in the final of World Cup speedskating in 2020, won the women's mass start at the Canadian long track speed skating championships on Sunday in Calgary. (Peter Dejong/The Associated Press)

Blondin, of Ottawa, crossed the finish line with 67 points, followed by Valérie Maltais in second with 47 points and Abigail McCluskey in third with 21 points.

The 31-year-old Blondin also won the women's 1,500-metre race on Saturday with a season-best time of one minute and 54.64 seconds.

Maltais was victorious in the 1,000m on Friday with a personal-best time of 1:14.95 seconds.

On the men's side, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu bested the competition, finishing with 60 points.

Jordan Belchos placed second, collecting 40 points, while Hayden Mayeur came in third place with 21 points.

WATCH | Day 5 of Canadian long track speed skating championships:

Canadian Long Track Championships: Day 5

3 hours ago
55:19
Canadian Long Track Championships from Calgary, featuring the women's and men's mass start. 55:19
