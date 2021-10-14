Bloemen, Weidemann victorious on 1st day of Canadian long track speed skating trials
Dubreuil, McDougall also pick up wins at Calgary Olympic Oval
Canadian long track speed skaters made their return to Calgary's Olympic Oval on Wednesday for the first day of national trials, where four champions including Olympic gold medallist Ted-Jan Bloemen and rising star Isabelle Weidemann were crowned.
Bloemen, 35, cruised to victory in the 5,000 metres with a time of six minutes 6.69 seconds, well ahead of second-place Graeme Fish at 6:13.31 and third-place Jordan Belchos at 6:18.94.
Bloemen, a Dutch Canadian who began competing for Canada in 2014, won silver in the event at the 2018 Olympics after setting a world record of 6:01.86 in the distance at the 2017 world championships.
Both skaters appear poised to climb multiple podiums at the 2022 Olympics, which begin on Feb. 4. The national championships help finalize the Canadian team members for the upcoming season, including those Beijing Games.
Weidemann, meanwhile, is on a revenge tour after her Pyeongchang experience went somewhat sideways with a fourth-place finish in the team pursuit to go with sixth- and seventh-place finishes in individual races.
But the Ottawa native topped a strong field in the 3,000 on Wednesday, crossing the finish line in 3:56.89. Ivanie Blondin, 31, placed second at 3:59.99 while Valerie Maltais was third at 4:01.23.
"It was a good race today, proud of how I skated. It's just getting me excited for the rest of the season," Weidemann told CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis after the race. The 26-year-old could compete in four World Cup events before the calendar turns to 2022.
WATCH | Day 1 of the long track national championships:
Weidemann said she enters the Olympic season with more experience than previously.
"I'm a lot better at performing under pressure and managing the pressure and so that's what I'm taking into these next Games," she said.
Fellow 2018 Olympian Laurent Dubreuil was victorious in the men's 500 with his time of 34.12 seconds, less than one-tenth of a tick off Jeremy Wotherspoon's national record. Gilmore Junio (34.59) and Cedrick Brunet (34.97) were the only other skaters to crack the 35-second mark.
Dubreuil, a 29-year-old from Levis, Que., finished 18th in the event in Pyeongchang after taking bronze at the 2015 single distance championships.
"Kinda wish I was a couple tenths faster today," Dubreuil said. "I think I had it in me but the execution wasn't perfect. But the skate is one-hundredth off my PB while not feeling great so it's really encouraging and happy with the results still."
Finally, 23-year-old Brooklyn McDougall held off Marsha Hudey, 31, by hundredths of a second to take the women's 500 crown with a time of 37.851 seconds. Hudey was just behind at 37.856, with Kaylin Irvine placing third at 37.93.
"I'm still a little bit overwhelmed by the race and I'm so happy that I was able to put that together and race as fast as I did," McDougall said.
Live coverage from Calgary continues on CBCSports.ca on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET with the women's 5,000 and men's 10,000.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?