Skip to Main Content
Watch speed skating World Cup from Heerenveen

Road To The Olympic Games

Speed Skating·Live

Watch speed skating World Cup from Heerenveen

CBC Sports is providing a free live stream of the sixth speed skating World Cup event of the season from Heerenveen, Netherlands, beginning on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. ET.

Live coverage beginning on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch as the best speed skaters glide across the ice from Heerenveen, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch the sixth World Cup speed skating event of the season from Heerenveen, Netherlands.

Coverage continues Sunday at 9 a.m. ET. 

Tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET for more speed skating coverage. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Broadcast Partners