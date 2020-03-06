Watch Road to the Olympic Games: ISU speed skating World Cup

Skip to Main Content
Tune into Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. This week's program features men's downhill and super-G from the alpine World Cup event in Kvitfjell, Norway.

Program continues Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

CBC Sports
Watch as the best speed skaters glide across the ice from Heerenveen, Netherlands. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

This week's program features speed skating from the World Cup event in Heerenveen, Netherlands.

