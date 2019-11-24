Ivanie Blondin, Laurent Dubreuil add to speed skating medal run in Poland
Canadians collect silver, bronze in mass start, 500 metres, respectively
Ivanie Blondin and Laurent Dubreuil added to their speed skating medal haul in Poland on Sunday.
Blondin earned silver in women's mass start, trailing only Irene Schouten of the Netherlands while Nana Takagi of Japan was third.
It represented the 12th silver medal on the World Cup circuit for the 29-year-old Ottawa native, who also boasts six gold and 10 bronze.
A week ago in Belarus, Blondin sprinted past reigning world champion Schouten in the final straight en route to victory.
A week ago, Dubreuil, David La Rue and Gilmore Junio placed third at the World Cup stop in Minsk, Belarus.
At the same event, Dubreuil cracked the top 10 in the 1,000, placing ninth.
It was a Japanese 1-2 finish in Sunday's 500, with Tatsuya Shinhama (34.732) defeating Yuma Murakami (34.734).
Junio, who hails from Calgary, was 16th in the 20-man field in 35.462.
WATCH | Canada claims team sprint bronze in Poland:
