Ivanie Blondin, Laurent Dubreuil add to speed skating medal run in Poland

Canada's Ivanie Blondin and Laurent Dubreuil added to their speed skating medal haul in Poland on Sunday. Blondin earned silver in women's mass start while Dubreuil picked up bronze in the men's 500 metres in 34.975 seconds.

Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., picked up his second speed skating bronze medal of the weekend, placing third in the men's 500 metres at a World Cup event in Poland. (Peter Dejong/Associated Press)

Blondin earned silver in women's mass start, trailing only Irene Schouten of the Netherlands while Nana Takagi of Japan was third.

It represented the 12th silver medal on the World Cup circuit for the 29-year-old Ottawa native, who also boasts six gold and 10 bronze.

A week ago in Belarus, Blondin sprinted past reigning world champion Schouten in the final straight en route to victory.

Dubreuil of Levis, Que., who crossed the finish line third in the men's 500 metres on Sunday in 34.975 seconds, was also part of the Canadian squad that finished third in the team sprint on Friday in Tomaszow Mazowiecki.

A week ago, Dubreuil, David La Rue and Gilmore Junio placed third at the World Cup stop in Minsk, Belarus.

At the same event, Dubreuil cracked the top 10 in the 1,000, placing ninth.

It was a Japanese 1-2 finish in Sunday's 500, with Tatsuya Shinhama (34.732) defeating Yuma Murakami (34.734).

Junio, who hails from Calgary, was 16th in the 20-man field in 35.462.

WATCH | Canada claims team sprint bronze in Poland:

Canadians David La Rue, Laurent Dubreuil and Alex Boisvert-Lacroix skated to a time of 1:20.966 in the men's team sprint event in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland. 2:55
