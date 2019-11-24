Ivanie Blondin, Laurent Dubreuil add to speed skating medal run in Poland

Ivanie Blondin and Laurent Dubreuil added to their speed skating medal haul in Poland on Sunday.

Blondin earned silver in women's mass start, trailing only Irene Schouten of the Netherlands while Nana Takagi of Japan was third.

It represented the 12th silver medal on the World Cup circuit for the 29-year-old Ottawa native, who also boasts six gold and 10 bronze.

A week ago in Belarus, Blondin sprinted past reigning world champion Schouten in the final straight en route to victory.

Dubreuil of Levis, Que., who crossed the finish line third in the men's 500 metres on Sunday in 34.975 seconds, was also part of the Canadian squad that finished third in the team sprint on Friday in Tomaszow Mazowiecki.

A week ago, Dubreuil, David La Rue and Gilmore Junio placed third at the World Cup stop in Minsk, Belarus.

At the same event, Dubreuil cracked the top 10 in the 1,000, placing ninth.

It was a Japanese 1-2 finish in Sunday's 500, with Tatsuya Shinhama (34.732) defeating Yuma Murakami (34.734).

Junio, who hails from Calgary, was 16th in the 20-man field in 35.462.

