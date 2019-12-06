Canada's Ivanie Blondin snags speed skating gold at World Cup event in Kazakhstan
Isabelle Weidemann, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix cap off 3-medal opening day haul
Canada's Ivanie Blondin added to her medal haul with gold in the women's 5000-metre at a speed skating World Cup event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Friday.
Blondin set a new track record with a mark of six minutes, 54.945 seconds to edge Martina Sáblíková (6:54.995) of the Czech Republic.
The 29-year-old native of Ottawa now boasts a career seven gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze on the World Cup circuit.
Fellow Canadian Isabelle Weidemann (6:55.809) joined Blondin on the podium after capturing bronze.
WATCH | Canada's Ivanie Blondin grab gold in the women's 5,000m World Cup race:
In the men's 500m Canada's Alex Boisvert-Lacroix capped off the nation's three-medal opening day at the ISU World Cup event, with a close finish for bronze.
Boisvert-Lacroix's time of 34.730 seconds helped avoid a Russian sweep.
Viktor Mushtakov (34.636) grabbed gold, while countryman Ruslan Murashov (34.641) came second.
Live action continues on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET. live on CBC Sports.
