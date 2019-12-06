Skip to Main Content
Canada's Ivanie Blondin snags speed skating gold at World Cup event in Kazakhstan

Road To The Olympic Games

Speed Skating

Canada's Ivanie Blondin snags speed skating gold at World Cup event in Kazakhstan

Canada's Ivanie Blondin added to her World Cup medal haul with gold in the women's 5000m while fellow Canadian Isabelle Weidemann joined her on the podium with a third place finish. 

Isabelle Weidemann, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix cap off 3-medal opening day haul

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Ivanie Blondin, seen in this file photo from November, added to her medal tally with a gold in the women's 5000-metre at a speed skating World Cup event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Friday. (Sergei Grits/The Associated Press)

Canada's Ivanie Blondin added to her medal haul with gold in the women's 5000-metre at a speed skating World Cup event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Friday. 

Blondin set a new track record with a mark of six minutes, 54.945 seconds to edge Martina Sáblíková (6:54.995) of the Czech Republic.

The 29-year-old native of Ottawa now boasts a career seven gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze on the World Cup circuit. 

Fellow Canadian Isabelle Weidemann (6:55.809) joined Blondin on the podium after capturing bronze. 

WATCH | Canada's Ivanie Blondin grab gold in the women's 5,000m World Cup race: 

Ivanie Blondin won gold in the women's 5,000m World Cup race in Nur-Sultan, sharing the podium with fellow Ottawa native Isabelle Weidemann who took bronze. 8:24 

In the men's 500m Canada's Alex Boisvert-Lacroix capped off the nation's three-medal opening day at the ISU World Cup event, with a close finish for bronze. 

Boisvert-Lacroix's time of 34.730 seconds helped avoid a Russian sweep. 

Viktor Mushtakov (34.636) grabbed gold, while countryman Ruslan Murashov (34.641) came second.

Live action continues on Saturday at 7 a.m. ET. live on CBC Sports.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.