Kim Boutin pulls out of season's final short track World Cup to focus on worlds

Canadian short-track speed skater Kim Boutin has withdrawn from the final World Cup stop of the season this weekend in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

The announcement from Speed Skating Canada comes after Boutin won a gold medal in the women's 500 metres at a World Cup on the weekend in Dresden, Germany, her ninth medal in 10 individual events this season.

The Sherbrooke, Que., native said in a news release she will head home to Montreal to prepare for the World Short Track Championships in Seoul, South Korea on March 13-15.

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., who has captured three silver medals and one bronze World Cup in individual distances this season, will lead the women's team into Dordrecht. Alyson Charles, Danae Blais, Claudia Gagnon and Rikki Doak are the other team members.

"The World Short Track Championships are the most important event of our season, so I need to be well prepared to perform at my best during that competition," Boutin said.

"Together with my coaches and support staff, we made the decision that additional rest and time at home would be more valuable for my preparation than competing at the World Cup in the Netherlands."

