Speed skating star Kim Boutin to miss Four Continents short track event with knee injury
Canadian boasts 10 medals this season, including 6 gold; Danaé Blais steps in
Canadian speed skating star Kim Boutin, who earned her fourth career gold medal on the World Cup circuit in early December, has pulled out of this weekend's Four Continents short track championships in Montreal for precautionary reasons due to a knee injury.
The native of Sherbrooke, Que., who has medals in seven distances this season, was expected to provide specifics on the injury at a news conference later in the day.
It's unclear how or when Boutin suffered the injury but the 25-year-old hopes to resume regular training in a few weeks, according to a Speed Skating Canada news release.
Boutin, who rested for several days before the decision to withdraw from Four Continents was made on Monday, is eyeing upcoming World Cup events and the world championships in March in Seoul, South Korea.
In her second season on the World Cup circuit, the 20-year-old Blais has competed at all four events this season. Her best finish was fourth in the 1,500 metres at Nagoya, Japan, while also playing a key role in four medal performances (two gold) by the Canadian women's relay squad.
6 gold medals this season
On Dec. 7, Boutin battled back from a false start in the 500 to edge Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands, posting a winning time of 42.845 seconds at Shanghai.
WATCH | Kim Boutin pulls out 4th career win in 500 metres:
Boutin, 24, also prevailed in the 500 six days ago in Nagoya, Japan, and now boasts 10 medals on the young season, including six gold.
She won three medals in her 2018 Olympic debut in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Blais will be among 10 of Canada's best short track skaters taking the ice at the Maurice Richard Arena against competitors from North America, South America, Asia and Oceania.
The Canadian team has captured 18 medals on the World Cup circuit this season, including five in Montreal this past November.
The Four Continents short track championships will be broadcast on CBC-TV on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET. The network will live stream coverage, beginning at 2 p.m., at CBCSports.ca.
With files from CBC Sports
