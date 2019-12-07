Victorious Kim Boutin collects 7th straight medal to open short track season
Canadian wins 4th career gold in 500 metres; teammate Sarault grabs bronze in 1,500
Speed skater Kim Boutin of Sherbrooke, Que., earned a seventh consecutive medal to start the short track season and fourth career gold in the 500 metres at a World Cup event in Shanghai on Saturday.
Boutin battled back from a false start to edge Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands in a time of 42.845 seconds. Schulting and bronze medallist Martina Valcepina of Italy stopped the clock in 42.877 and 42.971, respectively.
Boutin, 24, also prevailed in the 500 six days ago in Nagoya, Japan, and now boasts 10 medals on the young season, including six gold.
The 19-year-old from Moncton, N.B., took silver in the distance last week in Nagoya. South Korea's Alang Kim (2:25.066) and Min Jeong Choi (2:25.269) finished 1-2 on Saturday.
WATCH | Kim Boutin skates to gold in Japan on Dec. 6:
Other Canadian results on Saturday:
- Jordan Pierre-Gilles (Sherbrooke, Que.) — 9th in 500 metres
- Alyson Charles (Montreal) — 14th in 500
- Genève Bélanger (Montreal) — 18th in 1,500
- Cédrik Blais (Châteauguay, Que.) — 19th in 500
- Danaé Blais (Chateauguay, Que.) — 19th in 1,500
- Mathieu Bernier (Montreal) — 21st in 500
Sunday's action will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca at 1 a.m. ET and includes the 500, 1,000 and men's and women's relay races.
