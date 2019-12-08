Ivanie Blondin skates to another track record, World Cup gold in Kazakhstan

Canadian speed skater Ivanie Blondin blazed to another gold medal and another new track record at a World Cup event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Blondin, from Ottawa, completed the women's 1,500-metre event in one minute, 59.999 seconds, eclipsing the mark of 1:56.10, held by Canadian Christine Nesbitt.

It was the second gold medal and track records for Blondin at the Alau Ice Palace this weekend. She took 5,000m gold – her first career in that discipline – in a track record time on Friday.