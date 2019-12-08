Ivanie Blondin skates to another track record, World Cup gold in Kazakhstan
Canadian speed skater Ivanie Blondin blazed to a gold medal and a new track record at a World Cup event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday.
Canadian speed skater owns Alau Ice Palace marks in 5,000m and 1,500m races
Canadian speed skater Ivanie Blondin blazed to another gold medal and another new track record at a World Cup event in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Sunday.
Blondin, from Ottawa, completed the women's 1,500-metre event in one minute, 59.999 seconds, eclipsing the mark of 1:56.10, held by Canadian Christine Nesbitt.
It was the second gold medal and track records for Blondin at the Alau Ice Palace this weekend. She took 5,000m gold – her first career in that discipline – in a track record time on Friday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.