Ivanie Blondin, Jordan Belchos win mass start gold in Nagano
Canadian speed skaters also win World Cup bronze in men's team pursuit
Canadian speed skaters Ivanie Blondin and Jordan Belchos each won their respective mass start races to take individual gold medals at a World Cup event on Friday in Nagano, Japan.
Blondin, from Ottawa, completed the mass start event in eight minutes, 26.440 seconds, earning 61 sprint points and 120 points overall. Japan's Nana Takagi took silver and Mia Kilburg-Manganello of the U.S. took bronze.
WATCH Blondin blazes to World Cup mass start gold in Nagano:
Belchos, from Toronto, won the men's event with a time of 7:53.990, scoring 120 points overall, including 61 sprint points. American Joey Mantia and Bart Swings of Belgium rounded out the podium, with silver and bronze, respectively.
WATCH | Belchos cruises to World Cup mass start gold:
Canada also took bronze in the men's team sprint final. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix, Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, David La Rue, and Tyson Langelaar teamed up for a time of 1:20.979, just behind Russia (1:20.139) and Russia Japan (1:20.846).
