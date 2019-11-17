Ivanie Blondin, Jordan Belchos win mass start gold in Nagano

Canadian speed skaters Ivanie Blondin and Jordan Belchos each won their respective mass start races to take individual gold medals at a World Cup event on Friday in Nagano, Japan.

Blondin, from Ottawa, completed the mass start event in eight minutes, 26.440 seconds, earning 61 sprint points and 120 points overall. Japan's Nana Takagi took silver and Mia Kilburg-Manganello of the U.S. took bronze.

WATCH Blondin blazes to World Cup mass start gold in Nagano:

Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin won the women's mass start race at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Nagano on Friday. 15:48

Belchos, from Toronto, won the men's event with a time of 7:53.990, scoring 120 points overall, including 61 sprint points. American Joey Mantia and Bart Swings of Belgium rounded out the podium, with silver and bronze, respectively.

WATCH | Belchos cruises to World Cup mass start gold:

Toronto's Jordan Belchos opened up a huge lead in the final laps of the men's mass start race, before skating to gold at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Nagano on Friday. 13:11

Canada also took bronze in the men's team sprint final. Alex Boisvert-Lacroix, Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu, David La Rue, and Tyson Langelaar teamed up for a time of 1:20.979, just behind Russia (1:20.139) and Russia Japan (1:20.846).