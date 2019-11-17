Canada's Ivanie Blondin rules women's mass start at speed skating World Cup
Defeats rival, world champion Irene Schouten of the Netherlands
Ivanie Blondin rebounded in a big way with a first-place finish in Sunday's mass start, just 24 hours after a 12th-place performance in the women's 1,500 metres at a speed skating event in Minsk, Belarus.
The Ottawa native sprinted past arch rival and world champion Irene Schouten of the Netherlands in the final straight, posting a time of eight minutes 22.63 seconds.
Ivanie Blondin wins the mass start to close the world cup action in Minsk🥇🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/fCwQww9GqF">pic.twitter.com/fCwQww9GqF</a>—@CBCOlympics
Schouten clocked 8:22.71 while Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy was third in the field of 16 in 8:23.57.
Blondin won a pair of gold medals a month ago at the Canadian long track championships in Calgary, capturing the women's 1,500 and mass start on the last day of competition.
The second of five ISU World Cup events begins Nov. 22 in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland, and will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.