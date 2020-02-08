Canada's Courtney Sarault captures short track silver in Dresden

Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., continued her strong short track season on Saturday with a silver medal in the 1,000-metre A final at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Dresden, Germany.

She posted a time of one minute 55.143 seconds to finish second to Ji-Yoo Kim of South Korea (1:54.955). Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands was third in 1:55.167.

Last month, Sarault earned a couple of medals at the inaugural ISU Four Continents short-track championship in Montreal. The 19-year-old was second in the women's 1,000 and third in the 500.

WATCH | Canada's Courtney Sarault reaches podium in Germany:

Courtney Lee Sarault of Moncton, N.B., places second in the women's 1,000m final at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating event in Dresden,Germany. 1:29

Other Canadian results: