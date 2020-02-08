Canada's Courtney Sarault captures short track silver in Dresden
Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., continued her strong short track season on Saturday with a silver medal in the 1,000-metre A final at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Dresden, Germany.
Moncton, N.B., speed skater captured 2 medals at recent Four Continents championship
Courtney Sarault of Moncton, N.B., continued her strong short track season on Saturday with a silver medal in the 1,000-metre A final at the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Dresden, Germany.
She posted a time of one minute 55.143 seconds to finish second to Ji-Yoo Kim of South Korea (1:54.955). Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands was third in 1:55.167.
Last month, Sarault earned a couple of medals at the inaugural ISU Four Continents short-track championship in Montreal. The 19-year-old was second in the women's 1,000 and third in the 500.
WATCH | Canada's Courtney Sarault reaches podium in Germany:
Other Canadian results:
- Women's 1,500-metre B final: Danaé Blais, Châteauguay, Que. — 1st, 2:31.470
- Men's 1,000 B final: Charles Hamelin, Sainte-Julie, Que. — 2nd, 1:28.350
- Men's 1,500 B final: Pascal Dion, Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que. — 2nd, 2:28.819
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.