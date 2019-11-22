Canada claims bronze in men's team sprint at speed skating World Cup

Canada claimed a bronze medal in the men's team sprint on Friday to kick off the opening day of the ISU World Cup speed skating event in Tomaszow, Poland.

Alex Boisvert-Lacroix and Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., teamed up with Laurent Dubreuil of Lévis, Que., and David La Rue of Saint-Lambert, Que., to finish third in a tightly contested race with a time of one minute, 20.966 seconds.

The Netherlands continued their solid start to the World Cup season by winning their second consecutive gold in the men's team sprint in 1:20.061. The Chinese team (1:20.841) finished just behind for silver.

Canada previously won bronze in the men's team sprint at the opening World Cup event in Minsk, Belarus, earlier this month.

Isabelle Weidemann of Ottawa, Ont., was unable to come through with a repeat gold performance in the women's 3,000 metres as she finished fourth in 4:06.760. The 24-year-old Canadian took home the gold medal at the World Cup in Belarus.

Martina Sáblíková of the Czech Republic won gold and set a new track record with a time of 4:06.133, while Carlijn Achtereekte of the Netherlands (4:06.284) and Natalia Voronina of Russia (4:06.614) won silver and bronze, respectively.

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands (6:19.3880) won his second straight gold medal and set a new track record in the men's 5,000. Russia's Danila Semerikov (6:20.4690) and Denis Yuskov (6:24.303) rounded out the top three.

Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., (6:28.083) led Canada with an eighth-place finish.

Racing continues Saturday at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be live streamed at CBCSports.ca.