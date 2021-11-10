Skip to Main Content
Watch ISU Speed Skating World Cup from Poland

Click on the video player above to watch as the ISU Speed Skating World Cup season kicks off from Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET

ISU Speed Skating World Cup on CBC - Tomaszów Mazowiecki

Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland will be the host of the next stage in the ISU Speed Skating World Cup. 0:00
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET and will continue through the weekend.

The season will feature five events on the road to the Beijing 2022 Olympics, including a stop in Calgary beginning Dec. 9.

 

