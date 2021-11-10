Watch ISU Speed Skating World Cup from Poland
Click on the video player above to watch as the ISU Speed Skating World Cup season kicks off from Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET and will continue through the weekend.
The season will feature five events on the road to the Beijing 2022 Olympics, including a stop in Calgary beginning Dec. 9.