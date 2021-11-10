Watch World Cup speed skating from Salt Lake City

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage from the World Cup speed skating event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:20 p.m. ET.

Return for more action on Saturday and Sunday, both starting at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The World Cup speed skating season will feature four events on the road to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, including a stop in Calgary beginning on Dec. 9.