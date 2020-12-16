EU court confirms Skating Union's rules breach competition law
Speed skaters threatened with ban for competing in non-sanctioned events
Rules imposed by the International Skating Union that sanction athletes for taking part in events not recognized by the governing body are in breach of European Union competition law, the EU's general court said Wednesday.
The ruling is the latest episode in a case which started five years ago when an EU investigation was launched following a complaint by Dutch speedskaters Mark Tuitert and Niels Kerstholt. Tuitert, an Olympic champion from the 2010 Vancouver Games, and Kerstholdt wanted to join a new South Korean competition in Dubai, the Icederby, but said they were threatened with a ban if they did.
The Icederby offered prize money of $2 million US, and the ISU has said it feared it would become a target for betting. The event never took place because of a lack of competitors.
The general court said the European Commission — the EU's executive arm — was right when it decided in December 2017 that the ISU's regulations had "as their object the restriction of competition."
The commission ruled that the severe penalties imposed on skaters served to protect the ISU's commercial interests, and ordered the federation to lift the regulations. The ISU contested the ruling and brought legal action before the general court.
"The General Court, called upon to rule for the first time on a Commission decision finding that rules adopted by a sports federation do not comply with EU competition law, confirms that the classification of a restriction of competition by object established by the Commission in respect of the rules at issue is well founded," the court said.
It, however, said the commission was wrong to dispute the ISU's arbitration rules and to agitate the threat of potential periodic penalty payments.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.