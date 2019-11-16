Canada's Hudey, Dubreuil among top 10 at long track World Cup
Ivanie Blondin 12th in women's 1,500 metres; event ends Sunday in Belarus
Canadian long-track speed skaters Marsha Hudey and Laurent Dubreuil earned top-10 results on Saturday in the second day of competition at the ISU World Cup event in Minsk, Belarus.
Hudey, from White City, Sask., posted a time of 38.558 seconds to finish eighth in the 500 metres.
That result surpassed her 2018-2019 season's best 10th place finish at the World Cup in Hamar, Norway.
The sprint specialist, who was ranked 15th overall in the distance on the World Cup circuit last season, looks poised to improve upon that result. He earned only one top-10 finish in the 1,000 last season, a seventh-place result in Obihiro, Japan.
Fish, Belchos miss mass start final
Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin finished just outside the top-10 with a 12th-place result in the 1,500.
The competition wraps up Sunday with the men's 500 and 1,500, plus the 1,000 and mass start on the women's side.
CBC Sports will continue its live streaming coverage beginning at 7 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.